Obama confident in Secret Service despite latest incident: White House
October 1, 2015 / 5:53 PM / 2 years ago

Obama confident in Secret Service despite latest incident: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to Democratic state legislators at the White House in Washington September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has not lost confidence in leadership of the U.S. Secret Service despite an investigation that revealed 45 employees accessed the personal information of a lawmaker investigating a string of security lapses, the White House said on Thursday.

Obama has confidence that appropriate steps will be taken to hold employees responsible for their actions, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

