Obama confident in Secret Service despite latest incident: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has not lost confidence in leadership of the U.S. Secret Service despite an investigation that revealed 45 employees accessed the personal information of a lawmaker investigating a string of security lapses, the White House said on Thursday.

Obama has confidence that appropriate steps will be taken to hold employees responsible for their actions, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.