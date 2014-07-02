FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to implement 'enhanced security measures' at overseas airports
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 2, 2014 / 7:29 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. to implement 'enhanced security measures' at overseas airports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testifies at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on unaccompanied minors crossing the border into the U.S., on Capitol Hill in Washington June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will increase security measures at overseas airports that have direct flights to the United States, the Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday.

The department did not specify which airports or what countries would be affected, nor did it say what triggered the enhanced measures.

“We are sharing recent and relevant information with our foreign allies and are consulting the aviation industry,” DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said in a statement.

U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday the Obama administration was pushing for increased security precautions at European airports because of concerns that al Qaeda operatives in Syria and Yemen had teamed up to develop bombs that could be smuggled onto planes.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.