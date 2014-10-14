U.S. files death penalty charges against Benghazi suspect

A motorcade believed to be carrying Libyan militia leader Ahmed Abu Khatallah speeds away from the U.S. federal courthouse in Washington June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. federal grand jury issued a new indictment on Tuesday that includes a possible death penalty against Ahmed Abu Khatallah, a Libyan militant accused of involvement in the September 2012 attacks on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

The indictment supersedes earlier accusations brought against Khatallah in July, and adds 17 new charges, including allegations he led an extremist militia group and conspired with others to attack the facilities and kill U.S. citizens.

Khatallah was captured in Libya in June by a U.S. military and FBI team and transported to the United States aboard a U.S. Navy ship to face charges in Washington federal court.

A lawyer for Khatallah did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Four Americans were killed in the attack, including the U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens. The attack ignited a political firestorm in Washington that could still resonate if Hillary Clinton, the U.S. Secretary of State at the time of the attack, runs for president as expected in 2016.

Republicans accused Clinton of failing to put in place security measures to protect U.S. personnel in Libya. Her critics still question the former first lady’s handling of the incident as she contemplates another presidential bid.

In the attack’s immediate aftermath, Obama administration officials, including Susan Rice, currently White House National Security Adviser, stoked political controversy by initially saying the attack was a spontaneous protest against an anti-Muslim video that had surfaced in the United States.

Evidence later emerged that U.S. agencies had been warning for months about weak security and possible attacks against U.S. facilities in Libya. Evidence also emerged that soon after the attack, the United States had strong reason to believe that organized militant groups had been involved.

In media interviews before his capture by U.S. forces, Abu Khatallah denied involvement in the attacks against a compound used by the State Department as a consular office and a nearby compound used by the CIA as its Benghazi base.

The new U.S. indictment alleges Khatallah had been the commander of an militant Islamist militia called Ubaydah bin Jarrah. This group later merged with another Libyan group called Ansar al Sharia, and Khatallah became one of its Benghazi-based leaders, U.S. authorities said.