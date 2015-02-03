FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House speaker awaiting Senate vote on Homeland Security funding
February 3, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

House speaker awaiting Senate vote on Homeland Security funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) listens as his fellow Republicans speak to the media after a conference meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner urged the Senate on Tuesday to approve a House-passed measure that would provide funding for the Department of Homeland Security and block President Barack Obama’s executive action on immigration.

“We won this fight in the House,” Boehner told reporters. “Now the fight must be won in the United States Senate.”

“It’s time for ... Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats to stand with the American people and to block the president’s actions,” he said.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees immigration, is funded through Feb. 27, and Boehner said Republicans do not want to shut it down.

Obama has said he would veto a Department of Homeland Security funding bill if it reaches his desk with wording that would undo the executive action he took in November to lift the threat of deportation for millions of undocumented immigrants.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott and Mohammad Zargham

