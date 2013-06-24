Snowden says got Booz Allen job for access to NSA programs

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, an analyst with a U.S. defence contractor, is seen in this file still image taken from video during an interview by The Guardian in his hotel room in Hong Kong June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Glenn Greenwald/Laura Poitras/Courtesy of The Guardian/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Edward Snowden said he accepted a job at contractor Booz Allen Hamilton to gain access to details of the U.S. National Security Agency’s surveillance programs, according to the South China Morning Post.

Snowden, who worked for Booz Allen Hamilton for roughly three months at an NSA facility in Hawaii, is now the subject of an international manhunt after leaking highly classified documents to the Washington Post and Britain’s Guardian newspaper.

He told the South China Morning Post on June 12 that he gained the job as a systems administrator because of the access it afforded him. The Post’s article was published on Monday.

“My position with Booz Allen Hamilton granted me access to lists of machines all over the world the NSA hacked,” Snowden said, according to the article. “That is why I accepted that position about three months ago.”

Booz Allen Hamilton fired Snowden on June 10, one day after Snowden went public about his role in revealing details of the NSA programs in a video posted by the Guardian.

James Fisher, a spokesman for Booz Allen Hamilton, said the company had no comment beyond its statement on June 11.