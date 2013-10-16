Britain's PM Cameron says Snowden files damaged national security

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks to members of the Cabinet before a Cabinet meeting in 10 Downing Street, central London October 15, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s national security was damaged by the Guardian newspaper’s publication of intelligence documents supplied by U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

“The plain fact is that what has happened has damaged national security,” Cameron told parliament. “In many ways, the Guardian themselves admitted that when they agreed, when asked politely by my national security advisor and cabinet secretary, to destroy the files they had.”