Jimmy Carter sticks to 'snail mail' in missives to world leaders
March 23, 2014 / 11:59 PM / 4 years ago

Jimmy Carter sticks to 'snail mail' in missives to world leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter speaks during the news conference in Yangon September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saying his emails are likely monitored by intelligence agencies, former President Jimmy Carter is using an old-fashioned method of communication with world leaders these days - the post office.

“As a matter of fact, you know, I have felt that my own communications are probably monitored,” Carter told NBC’s “Meet the Press” in an interview that aired on Sunday.

“And when I want to communicate with a foreign leader privately, I type or write a letter myself, put it in the post office, and mail it,” he added.

Asked about disclosures of sweeping U.S. surveillance activities, Carter, a Democrat who served as president from 1977 to 1981, said the practice “has been extremely liberalized and, I think, abused by our own intelligence agencies.”

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
