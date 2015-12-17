Pentagon chief's use of private email inconsistent with policy: White House

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks during a joint news conference following a meeting with his British counterpart Michael Fallon at the Pentagon in Washington December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Ash Carter’s use of a personal email account for government matters was inconsistent with administration email policy, the White House said on Thursday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that the administration has given clear guidance on email use and using a personal account is the “wrong choice.”

He said he was not aware of any other administration officials using a personal account.