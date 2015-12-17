FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon chief's use of private email inconsistent with policy: White House
#Politics
December 17, 2015

Pentagon chief's use of private email inconsistent with policy: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks during a joint news conference following a meeting with his British counterpart Michael Fallon at the Pentagon in Washington December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Ash Carter’s use of a personal email account for government matters was inconsistent with administration email policy, the White House said on Thursday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that the administration has given clear guidance on email use and using a personal account is the “wrong choice.”

He said he was not aware of any other administration officials using a personal account.

Reporting by Julia Edwards and Susan Heavey; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Chris Reese

