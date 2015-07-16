FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

Ohio man indicted on U.S. charges of providing material support to Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Ohio man has been indicted on charges of providing material support to the Islamic State militant group and firearms and narcotics violations, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Amir Said Rahman Al-Ghazi, 38, who changed his name from Robert McCollum earlier this year, was arrested in June after he attempted to buy an AK-47 from an undercover agent, the department said.

He is alleged to have tried to persuade others to join Islamic State and also expressed a desire to carry out an attack in the United States, the department said.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Will Dunham

