Ohio man indicted on U.S. charges of providing material support to Islamic State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Ohio man has been indicted on charges of providing material support to the Islamic State militant group and firearms and narcotics violations, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Amir Said Rahman Al-Ghazi, 38, who changed his name from Robert McCollum earlier this year, was arrested in June after he attempted to buy an AK-47 from an undercover agent, the department said.

He is alleged to have tried to persuade others to join Islamic State and also expressed a desire to carry out an attack in the United States, the department said.