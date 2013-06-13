FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says it has no information in Snowden case
#World News
June 13, 2013 / 7:23 AM / in 4 years

China says it has no information in Snowden case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry offered no details on Thursday on the National Security Agency contractor who revealed the U.S. government’s top-secret monitoring of phone and Internet data and who is in hiding in Hong Kong.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying reiterated that China was one of the biggest victims of hacking attacks.

“I‘m very sorry I have no information to give you on this at present,” she told a regular briefing.

The contractor, Edward Snowden, told Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post that the U.S. government had been hacking into Hong Kong and mainland Chinese computers for years.

The former British colony has an extradition agreement with the United States that has been exercised on numerous occasions, but so far Snowden has not been publicly charged and the United States has not filed for his extradition.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard

