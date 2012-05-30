Judge in Cleveland bridge bombing case delays bond ruling

AKRON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday delayed ruling on a bond request for five self-described anarchists charged with plotting to blow up a bridge south of Cleveland.

U.S. District Judge David Dowd said he wanted to review transcripts of more than 50 hours of secretly recorded conversations between the defendants and an FBI informant before ruling on the bond request.

The suspects -- Douglas Wright, Brandon Baxter, Anthony Hayne, Connor Stevens and Joshua Stafford -- are charged with one count each of conspiracy, attempting to use explosive materials and the use of a weapon of mass destruction.

All five have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Two of the counts have a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say the suspects placed what they believed were bombs on the bridge on April 30 and then tried to detonate them remotely using a cell phone.

In court on Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Duncan Brown showed a video taken the night the five men traveled to the bridge and planted two tool boxes with inert IEDs and C-4 they purchased for $900 from an undercover FBI agent.

Defense attorneys argue the FBI informant enticed the men to buy the C-4 and to come up with a plan to use it.

“These defendants couldn’t blow their noses let alone blow up a bridge,” defense attorney John Pyle told the judge on Wednesday.

During Wednesday’s hearing, FBI agent Ryan Taylor testified it was Wright who came up with the idea of using explosives and that all five defendants believed they were planting real bombs.

Brown began to show a two-hour surveillance video taken in the hours leading up to the men’s arrest. But the judge stopped the video shortly after it began, complaining about the audio quality.

The undercover operation was the latest sting conducted by the FBI and the Justice Department in an effort to head off attacks by alleged domestic and foreign militants.

In this case, the FBI paid more than $5,000 to an informant as part of its investigation, which began in October after the informant met the five suspects at an Occupy Cleveland rally.