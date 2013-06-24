FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. senator asks Russia to turn over Snowden
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 24, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. senator asks Russia to turn over Snowden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) arrives for a news conference about proposed gun violence legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham wrote to Russia’s embassy in Washington on Monday and urged Moscow to apprehend former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden and turn him over to U.S. authorities immediately, calling the case a test of the two countries’ relationship.

“The Snowden case is an important test of the ‘reset’ in relations between our two countries,” the South Carolina Republican wrote in a letter to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“Mr. Snowden’s own statements have made clear his guilt. If our two nations are to have a constructive relationship moving forward, Russian cooperation in this matter is essential,” he wrote.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.