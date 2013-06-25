FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No sign of Snowden as Aeroflot plane lands in Havana
#World News
June 25, 2013 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

No sign of Snowden as Aeroflot plane lands in Havana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A crew member of Aeroflot's SU150 Moscow-Havana flight takes pictures of reporters at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

HAVANA (Reuters) - An Aeroflot flight from Moscow that was being closely tracked by media organizations in case Edward Snowden, the former security contractor who revealed details of U.S. surveillance programs, was on board, landed in Cuba uneventfully on Monday.

Russian reporters on board the flight and foreign press gathered at Havana airport reported no sightings of Snowden or any unusual security.

When the captain of the Aeroflot plane emerged from customs he was surrounded by photographers. He pulled out his own camera, took picture of the photographers and said “No Snowden, no.”

Members of the aircraft’s crew also told reporters on the plane soon after take-off that Snowden was not on board, according to a Reuters reporter who was on the flight.

Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
