FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Envelope mailed to White House tests 'presumptive positive' for cyanide
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 18, 2015 / 1:40 AM / 2 years ago

Envelope mailed to White House tests 'presumptive positive' for cyanide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An envelope mailed to the White House tested “presumptive positive” for cyanide and will undergo more testing to confirm the results, the U.S. Secret Service said on Tuesday.

The agency charged with protecting the president said the envelope, which was received on Monday at the White House Mail Screening Facility, initially tested negative.

Biological testing on Tuesday “returned a presumptive positive for Cyanide,” the Secret Service said in a statement, adding the sample was then sent to another facility to confirm the results.

The agency declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

There were no injuries from the envelope, according to media reports.

The Intercept news website, which first reported the incident, said the envelope contained a milky substance and was in a container wrapped in a plastic bag.

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.