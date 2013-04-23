FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. drops charges against Mississippi man in ricin letters case
#U.S.
April 23, 2013 / 10:12 PM / in 4 years

U.S. drops charges against Mississippi man in ricin letters case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Paul Kevin Curtis is seen dressed as an Elvis impersonator in this picture taken in 1999. REUTERS/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors dropped charges against a Mississippi man accused of sending ricin-laced letters to President Barack Obama and a U.S. senator, according to a court order signed by a judge on Tuesday.

The move came hours after Paul Kevin Curtis was released from a Mississippi jail on bond.

In a court order calling for the charges to be dismissed, prosecutors said the “ongoing investigation has revealed new information” without providing any additional detail.

Reporting by Kevin Gray, Editing by Jane Sutton

