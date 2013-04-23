U.S. drops charges against Mississippi man in ricin letters case

Paul Kevin Curtis is seen dressed as an Elvis impersonator in this picture taken in 1999. REUTERS/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors dropped charges against a Mississippi man accused of sending ricin-laced letters to President Barack Obama and a U.S. senator, according to a court order signed by a judge on Tuesday.

The move came hours after Paul Kevin Curtis was released from a Mississippi jail on bond.

In a court order calling for the charges to be dismissed, prosecutors said the “ongoing investigation has revealed new information” without providing any additional detail.