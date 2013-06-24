FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecuador says Snowden has made asylum request, no decision yet
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2013 / 3:59 AM / 4 years ago

Ecuador says Snowden has made asylum request, no decision yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ecuador's Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino (C) speaks to the media at his hotel in Hanoi June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Ecuador’s foreign minister, currently on a visit to Vietnam, said on Monday that his nation has received a request for political asylum from Edward Snowden, the former U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, but no decision had been taken.

“I can confirm that we received the request for asylum from Mr Snowden,” Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino told reporters in Hanoi. “We will make a decision on this, we are analyzing this with a lot of responsibility.”

Snowden fled Hong Kong for Moscow on Sunday and was believed to be in the transit area of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.