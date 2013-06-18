U.S. intelligence counsel: probably declassify more FISA court opinions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The counsel for the Office of Director of National Intelligence, which oversees U.S. intelligence agencies, said on Tuesday that more opinions of a secret court that issues warrants for surveillance cases would likely be declassified.

Lawmakers at a House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing on top-secret National Security Agency spying programs that have been made public pressed for the declassification of more Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court opinions.

“Yes, I think that’s probably what we’ll do,” Robert Litt, general counsel for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said.