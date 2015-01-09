FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. man accused of trying to join Islamic State overseas: Justice Department
#U.S.
January 9, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. man accused of trying to join Islamic State overseas: Justice Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal grand jury indicted a 19-year-old American for trying to travel overseas to join Islamic State militants operating in Syria and Iraq, the Justice Department said on Friday.

Mohammed Hamzah Khan of Bolingbrook, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, was charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in a single-count indictment returned late Thursday, the department said in a statement.

He was arrested in October in 2014 at Chicago’s O‘Hare International Airport as he tried to board a plane to Vienna en route to Istanbul with his 17-year-old sister and 16-year-old brother.

A date for Khan’s arraignment in U.S. District Court in Chicago has not been determined, the department said.

Attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
