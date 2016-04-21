FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man who landed gyrocopter at U.S. Capitol gets 120 days in prison
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 21, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

Man who landed gyrocopter at U.S. Capitol gets 120 days in prison

Ian Simpson

2 Min Read

Douglas Hughes, a Florida man who flew a gyrocopter onto the U.S. Capitol grounds, talks to reporters outside of a courthouse in Washington June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former Florida mail carrier who flew a gyrocopter onto the U.S. Capitol grounds to publicize the need for campaign finance reform was sentenced to 120 days in jail on Thursday, a spokesman for prosecutors said.

Douglas Hughes, 62, of Ruskin, Florida, also was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly to a year of supervised release after he gets out of prison, the spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Hughes pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of flying an aircraft without a license in the April 2015 stunt.

Hughes had called his flight an act of civil disobedience to publicized the need for campaign finance reform. He was arrested after piloting the gyrocopter from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and landing it on the west lawn of the Capitol.

He was carrying a letter for each of the 535 members of Congress. Hughes was fired from the U.S. Postal Service after the flight, which had been among the most high-profile in a series of security lapses in the U.S. capital.

Hughes also forfeited his gyrocopter, which resembles a stripped-down helicopter with an unpowered rotor and separate propeller.

Hughes has said he started his campaign against money in politics as he was seeking a purpose in life following the suicide of his 24-year-old son.

In an August report, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said Hughes’ flight exposed security lapses and showed the need for improved information-sharing and air security technology.

Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.