VLADIVOSTOCK, Russia (Reuters) - The United States will designate the Pakistan-based Haqqani network, accused of some high-profile attacks, as a terrorist group, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has signed a report to Congress saying the network met criteria for a terrorist designation, the department said.