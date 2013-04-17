FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police reopen Senate building after suspicious items cleared
April 17, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

Police reopen Senate building after suspicious items cleared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A United States Capitol Police Haz-Mat Response Team truck sits outside of the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Law enforcement have reopened the Hart Senate building near the U.S. Capitol after tests on suspicious items showed there was no threat, authorities said on Wednesday.

“All test results were negative” U.S. Capitol Police said over the public announcement system in Senate offices.

Authorities had evacuated parts of the Hart building earlier on Wednesday along with parts of the Russell Senate building, citing concerns about suspicious packages and letters.

The move came amid other suspicious letters to President Barack Obama and Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker on Tuesday that were found to contain the poison ricin.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; additional reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Sandra Maler

