White House says counterterrorism strike followed protocols

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama did not specifically sign off on the counterterrorism operation on an al Qaeda compound that killed two hostages, but the operation followed protocols aimed at preventing civilian deaths, the White House said on Thursday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the government had hundreds of hours of surveillance of the compound including “near continuous” surveillance in the days before the operation in the remote region around the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.
