Obama: 'I profoundly regret' deaths of U.S., Italian hostages

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday apologized for a counterterrorism operation in January that accidentally killed two aid workers held hostage by al Qaeda, American Warren Weinstein and Italian Giovanni Lo Porto.

“As a husband and as a father, I cannot begin to imagine the anguish that the Weinstein and Lo Porto families are enduring today,” Obama told reporters, with a deep sigh, saying he took responsibility for the deaths and has ordered a full review.

“I profoundly regret what happened,” Obama said, explaining he declassified some of the details of the operation so that the families could know what happened.