White House says independent review of hostage deaths under way

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An independent inspector general is reviewing the U.S. counterterrorism operation that killed two hostages and will make recommendations on how to prevent that from happening again, the White House said on Thursday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the government will compensate the families of American doctor Warren Weinstein and Italian aid worker Giovanni Lo Porto, who were killed in the operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border area. He declined to provide details.
