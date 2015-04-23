FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says independent review of hostage deaths under way
#World News
April 23, 2015 / 5:32 PM / 2 years ago

White House says independent review of hostage deaths under way

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An independent inspector general is reviewing the U.S. counterterrorism operation that killed two hostages and will make recommendations on how to prevent that from happening again, the White House said on Thursday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the government will compensate the families of American doctor Warren Weinstein and Italian aid worker Giovanni Lo Porto, who were killed in the operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border area. He declined to provide details.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

