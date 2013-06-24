FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WikiLeaks says approached Iceland, other nations over Snowden asylum
#World News
June 24, 2013 / 2:44 PM / in 4 years

WikiLeaks says approached Iceland, other nations over Snowden asylum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Anti-secrecy organization WikiLeaks said on Monday it had approached Iceland and other countries with a formal request for asylum for fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden.

“It is already public that I as an Icelandic journalist approached the Icelandic government with a formal request from Mr. Snowden for asylum in Iceland. Similar processes were carried out elsewhere,” said WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson.

Speaking on the same conference call, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said that he knew where Snowden was, describing it as a “safe place”. He would not give any other details.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Costas Pitas Writing by Maria Golovnina

