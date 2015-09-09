FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey man pleads guilty to conspiring to help Islamic State
#U.S.
September 9, 2015 / 6:28 PM / 2 years ago

New Jersey man pleads guilty to conspiring to help Islamic State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of the six men arrested in recent months in New York and New Jersey on charges of conspiring to support the militant group Islamic State pleaded guilty on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities arrested Samuel Rahamin Topaz, 21, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, in June as part of a broader investigation involving other arrests in and around New York City.

Topaz pleaded guilty before a U.S. District Judge in New Jersey to conspiring with others to provide material support to Islamic State, the Justice Department said. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Topaz remains detained without bail and his sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Topaz admitted to planning to travel overseas to join Islamic State, according to documents and statements cited by the Justice Department.

He also admitted to discussing the plans and watching Islamic State-related videos with brothers Nader and Alaa Saadeh and with Munther Omar Saleh. The three are in federal custody, the Justice Department said.

In recent months, U.S. authorities have charged numerous people with providing or conspiring to provide support for Islamic State, often citing the militant group’s extensive online propaganda as a factor in their radicalization.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Doina Chiacu

