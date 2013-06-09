FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Booz Allen confirms it employs confessed leaker Snowden
June 9, 2013 / 10:14 PM / 4 years ago

Booz Allen confirms it employs confessed leaker Snowden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Booz Allen, a U.S. technology consulting firm, on Sunday confirmed that the man who has revealed himself as a source of newspaper reports on secret American surveillance activities is an employee of the company.

According to the firm, Edward Snowden has worked for Booz Allen for less than three months and was assigned to a team working in Hawaii.

“News reports that this individual has claimed to have leaked classified information are shocking, and if accurate, this action represents a grave violation of the code of conduct and core values of our firm,” the company said in a statement. It added that it will cooperate with any investigations into the matter.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Walsh

