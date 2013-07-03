FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to question U.S. over 'serious allegations' of embassy spying
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

India to question U.S. over 'serious allegations' of embassy spying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will raise with Washington what it called serious allegations that the United States “intrusively monitored” the Indian embassy there, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The Guardian newspaper reported late on Sunday that the United States spied on 38 diplomatic missions, including American allies such as India, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Turkey as well as the French, Italian and Greek embassies.

“We have seen and studied media reports of our embassy in Washington being among a list of diplomatic missions which were intrusively monitored by U.S. agencies,” said Syed Akbaruddin, spokesman for India’s foreign ministry.

“Obviously, we are concerned at such disconcerting reports and we will certainly raise with U.S. authorities these serious allegations,” he told reporters.

U.S. surveillance systems are under scrutiny after former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden revealed a wide-ranging spying program called Prism, raising a global furor over privacy.

Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
