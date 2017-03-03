FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Missouri man arrested in bomb threats to Jewish centers: prosecutors
#U.S.
March 3, 2017

Missouri man arrested in bomb threats to Jewish centers: prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Prosecutors in New York charged a 31-year-old man in Missouri on Friday with making at least eight bomb threats against Jewish centers, officials said.

Juan Thompson was arrested on Friday morning in St. Louis and is due to appear there in court later in the day, prosecutors said in a statement. He was charged with cyberstalking an ex-girlfriend, whose name he is accused of using to make the threats, the statement said.

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

