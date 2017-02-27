At least four killed when freight train hits bus in Mississippi
At least four people were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday when a freight train slammed into a charter bus at a railroad crossing in Biloxi, Mississippi, officials said.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump is concerned about vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and condemns anti-Semitic and other hateful acts, the White House said on Monday.
"The president continues to be deeply disappointed and concerned by the reports of further vandalism at ... Jewish cemeteries," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a daily news briefing.
"The president continues to condemn these and any other forms of anti-Semitic and hateful acts in the strongest terms," he said, referring to a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia that was vandalized and other acts.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Washington Newsroom)
At least four people were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday when a freight train slammed into a charter bus at a railroad crossing in Biloxi, Mississippi, officials said.
A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled against Native American tribes seeking to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline as their legal options narrow weeks before oil is set to flow on the project.
New Orleans can remove several high-profile monuments honoring leaders of the Confederacy, a U.S. appeals court has ruled, but critics of the decision vowed on Tuesday to keep fighting to retain them.