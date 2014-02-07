Former gov't contractor Stephen Kim to plead guilty in U.S. leak case-lawyer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. government contractor Stephen Kim will plead guilty to one count of unauthorized disclosure of secret government information, his lawyer told a U.S. District Court judge on Friday.

Under an agreement with prosecutors subject to the approval of Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, Kim, 46, would serve 13 months in prison.

Kim was due to go on trial in April under an anti-espionage law on charges that he told Fox News reporter James Rosen how U.S. intelligence officials believed North Korea would react to heightened sanctions.

A grand jury indicted Kim, a former State Department contract analyst, in 2010 for disclosing defense information and making false statements.

As part of the investigation into Kim, the FBI obtained Rosen’s emails and described him in a search warrant affidavit as a possible criminal co-conspirator.

Rosen was never charged and the Justice Department said there were no plans to charge him.

President Barack Obama ordered a review of Justice Department guidelines after an outcry from journalists that the seizure of records from both Rosen and the Associated Press compromised press freedom.