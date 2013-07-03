FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South American presidents outraged over diverted Bolivian leader's flight
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 3:06 PM / in 4 years

South American presidents outraged over diverted Bolivian leader's flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Heads of state in the South American bloc Unasur on Wednesday strenuously rejected the diversion of Bolivian President Evo Morales’ plane in Europe and demanded an explanation for “unfriendly and unjustifiable acts.”

In a statement from Peru’s government, which holds the rotating presidency of the group, the leaders expressed their outrage and indignation because Morales’ plane was not permitted to land in Portugal and France on Tuesday.

Bolivian authorities said they were denied landing space because of unfounded speculation that former U.S. spy contractor Edward Snowden was on board.

Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Terry Wade

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
