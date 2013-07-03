FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolivia says president's plane was not searched in Austria
July 3, 2013 / 5:28 PM / in 4 years

Bolivia says president's plane was not searched in Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian President Evo Morales’ plane was not searched while the leftist leader was stranded in Vienna, the Bolivian defense minister said on Wednesday, contradicting Austrian authorities’ statements that a police officer boarded the plane with Morales’ permission.

Defense Minister Ruben Saavedra said no one boarded the presidential aircraft - presumably to search for fugitive U.S. intelligence analyst Edward Snowden - because Morales refused them entry. Bolivia’s vice president said officials had made their way up to the door of the aircraft, however.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Jackie Frank

