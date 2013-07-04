FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South American bloc to hold summit on Bolivia-Snowden flap
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
July 4, 2013 / 12:59 AM / 4 years ago

South American bloc to hold summit on Bolivia-Snowden flap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - A group of South American nations will hold an emergency summit on Thursday to discuss the “virtual kidnapping” of Bolivian President Evo Morales, whose plane was diverted in Europe on suspicion that former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden was aboard.

The meeting will be held in Cochabamba, Bolivia, the 12-nation Unasur bloc said in a statement on Wednesday. So far, six presidents have confirmed their attendance - Bolivia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Argentina, Uruguay and Suriname.

“The rest of the nations will advise later on their level of representation,” Unasur said.

Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Philip Barbara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.