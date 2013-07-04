South American bloc to hold summit on Bolivia-Snowden flap

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - A group of South American nations will hold an emergency summit on Thursday to discuss the “virtual kidnapping” of Bolivian President Evo Morales, whose plane was diverted in Europe on suspicion that former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden was aboard.

The meeting will be held in Cochabamba, Bolivia, the 12-nation Unasur bloc said in a statement on Wednesday. So far, six presidents have confirmed their attendance - Bolivia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Argentina, Uruguay and Suriname.

“The rest of the nations will advise later on their level of representation,” Unasur said.