Spy agency seeks criminal probe into National Security Agency leaks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. intelligence agency formally requested a criminal probe on Saturday into the leak of highly classified information about secret surveillance programs run by the National Security Agency, a spokesman for the intelligence czar’s office said.

A “crimes report has been filed,” said Shawn Turner, a spokesman for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The report, which goes to the U.S. Justice Department, was filed by the super-secret NSA, he said.