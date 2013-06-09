FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spy agency seeks criminal probe into National Security Agency leaks
#Politics
June 9, 2013 / 1:30 AM / in 4 years

Spy agency seeks criminal probe into National Security Agency leaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. intelligence agency formally requested a criminal probe on Saturday into the leak of highly classified information about secret surveillance programs run by the National Security Agency, a spokesman for the intelligence czar’s office said.

A “crimes report has been filed,” said Shawn Turner, a spokesman for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The report, which goes to the U.S. Justice Department, was filed by the super-secret NSA, he said.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Warren Strobel; Editing by Peter Cooney

