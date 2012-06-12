U.S. attorney general vows independent leak probe

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder listens to a question as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Justice Department prosecutors will conduct an independent investigation into national security leaks, Attorney General Eric Holder said Tuesday as Republicans demanded a special counsel for a probe that could become an election-year issue for President Barack Obama.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Holder defended his decision late last week to name U.S. Attorneys Ronald Machen of Washington, D.C., and Rod Rosenstein of Maryland, saying they will do an independent, thorough job.

Committee Republicans, meanwhile, pressed Holder to appoint an outside special counsel to run the criminal investigation and said the suspected leaks could have involved some of Obama’s closest advisers.

The investigation involved the apparent disclosure of classified information to the news media about U.S. involvement in cyber attacks against Iran; and the existence of a double agent who penetrated a militant group in Yemen and helped break up a plot to place an explosive device on a U.S.-bound flight.

The issue has spilled into the presidential campaign, with some Republicans charging the leaks appeared calculated to boost the Democratic president’s re-election prospects.

Obama last week said it was offensive to suggest the White House deliberately leaked security information for political advantage.

Holder said he and FBI Director Robert Mueller had been interviewed by the FBI about what they knew, referring to the Yemen bomb plot. He estimated that about 100 interviews already have been conducted by the FBI in the investigation.

VETERAN PROSECUTORS

The attorney general, who was appointed by Obama, defended Machen and Rosenstein as two experienced veteran prosecutors who will conduct a nonpartisan investigation.

“I have great faith in their abilities,” Holder said. “Our investigation will follow the leads wherever they take us.”

Holder said he and Mueller will monitor the investigation for any possible conflict of interest.

He said bringing in an outside special prosecutor would only delay the investigation.

Senator Charles Grassley, the ranking Republican on the committee, criticized Holder for appointing two federal prosecutors who are political appointees.

“I believe the only way to truly get to the bottom of these dangerous leaks is to appoint an independent special prosecutor,” Grassley said.

A group of Republican senators tried but failed to pass a resolution on Tuesday calling for a special counsel to be appointed to handle the politically sensitive investigation.

“Here we are with a very serious breach of national security - in the view of some, the most serious in recent history - and it clearly cries out for the appointment of a special counsel,” said Senator John McCain, the Republican presidential nominee in 2008, who sponsored the resolution with 17 other Republicans.

At the hearing, Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Judiciary Committee member who also chairs the intelligence committee, said she opposed the resolution and added that she had looked into the backgrounds of Machen and Rosenstein.

“These are two scrupulous men, they are both independent, and I have no reason to believe why they can’t work with the FBI and assemble a very strong prosecution team where warranted,” she said.