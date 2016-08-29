Los Angeles airport police said on Twitter late on Sunday they were investigating unconfirmed reports of shots being fired at Los Angeles International airport, with officials closing the arrival and departures areas of the central terminal.

The police said in a second tweet they were searching the airport and that all precautions were being taken to ensure the public's safety. "Remain calm," the post on Twitter said.

The airport said on Twitter that the departure and arrival levels of the Central Terminal Area were closed and advised passengers to contact airlines to check the status of any flights.

It also said that no confirmation of any shooting could be verified yet.

Los Angeles airport police could not be reached immediately for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Paul Tait)