A Lufthansa flight headed to Germany from Texas was diverted to a New York City airport on Monday night after a bomb threat was called in to the airline's headquarters, officials said.

Flight 441 to Frankfurt from Houston landed safely and was taken to a remote area of John F. Kennedy International Airport around 8:30 p.m. local time, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman Steve Coleman said.

Coleman said the 530 people onboard were in the process of leaving the aircraft and no injuries had been reported. He said the plane was set to be searched and airport operations have not been affected.

Representatives for Lufthansa could not be immediately reached for comment.

