U.S. reviewing court ruling on NSA phone data program: attorney general
#Technology News
May 7, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. reviewing court ruling on NSA phone data program: attorney general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Attorney General Loretta Lynch (C) speaks with reporters after a meeting with community activists at Baltimore University in Baltimore, Maryland May 5, 2015, accompanied by Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Vanita Gupta. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Thursday the Department of Justice was reviewing a court decision that revived a challenge to a controversial National Security Agency program that collected the records of millions of Americans’ phone calls.

“We are reviewing that decision,” Lynch said at a Senate budget hearing.

She said the collection was a “vital tool in our national security” and that she was not aware of any privacy violations under the revised program.

A federal judge on Thursday revived a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union that said the program violates people’s privacy.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott

