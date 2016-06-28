Economic espionage a 'tremendous problem': U.S. attorney general

United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch speaks to Reuters in an exclusive interview in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

PHOENIX (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Tuesday fighting economic espionage was a priority for the Department of Justice.

Interviewed by Reuters in Phoenix, she said: “When it comes to economic espionage, this is in fact a tremendous problem because ... be they individuals or be they state actors ... essentially they’re stealing from future generations also. We take these matters very seriously... It is a matter of priority for us.”