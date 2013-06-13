FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telephone data instrumental to prevent attacks: FBI director
#U.S.
June 13, 2013 / 3:03 PM / in 4 years

Telephone data instrumental to prevent attacks: FBI director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The data in a massive U.S. government database of daily telephone records has been instrumental in identifying people who sought to harm Americans, FBI Director Robert Mueller said on Thursday.

Speaking to members of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, Mueller defended the recently revealed surveillance program as collecting “no content whatsoever” beyond data such as numbers called and the time and length of calls.

Reporting by David Ingram and Laura MacInnis; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
