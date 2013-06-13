FBI director says all surveillance complies with U.S. law

FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Current and Projected National Security Threats to the United States" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - FBI Director Robert Mueller said on Thursday that the government’s surveillance programs comply in full with U.S. law and with basic rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Mueller also told a hearing of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee that the government is taking all necessary steps to hold accountable the person responsible for recent leaks to Britain’s Guardian newspaper and the Washington Post.