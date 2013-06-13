FBI director says all surveillance complies with U.S. law

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - FBI Director Robert Mueller said on Thursday that the government’s surveillance programs comply in full with U.S. law and with basic rights guaranteed under the Constitution.
Mueller also told a hearing of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee that the government is taking all necessary steps to hold accountable the person responsible for recent leaks to Britain’s Guardian newspaper and the Washington Post.
Reporting by David Ingram and Laura MacInnis; Editing by Vicki Allen