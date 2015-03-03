FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. trial of suspected al Qaeda operative heads to jury
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 3, 2015 / 5:17 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. trial of suspected al Qaeda operative heads to jury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jury deliberations began Tuesday in the trial of a Pakistani man accused by U.S. authorities of participating in an al Qaeda plot to attack targets in Europe and the United States.

A federal judge in Brooklyn dispatched the jury of six men and six women to consider the fate of Abid Naseer, who prosecutors say headed up a al Qaeda cell plotting to bomb a shopping center in Manchester, England, in April 2009.

Naseer, 28, faces life in prison if convicted of providing and conspiring to provide material support to al Qaeda and conspiring to use a destructive device.

The proposed attack was one of three plots al Qaeda cells were working on, along with attacks against the New York City subway system and a Copenhagen newspaper, prosecutors say.

Naseer, a self-described semi-professional cricket player, represented himself at trial. He denied any affiliation with al Qaeda or any plot.

Reporting by Nate Raymond and Sebastien Malo in New York; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.