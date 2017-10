Algerian-born Ahmed Ferhani stands before a judge during his arraignment in Manhattan criminal court in New York May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to 10 charges connected with a plan to blow up synagogues and churches in Manhattan last year.

Ahmed Ferhani, 27, admitted to conspiring to attack the biggest synagogue in Manhattan as well as churches in order to send a message of violence to non-Muslims. Ferhani, who was arrested in May 2011, entered the plea in New York State Supreme Court.