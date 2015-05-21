Senate intelligence chief to offer surveillance compromise

U.S. Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) (C), flanked by Senator John McCain (R-AZ) (L) and Senator Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) (R), speaks at a news conference to talk about new legislation to restrict prisoner transfers from the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said he would announce a compromise bill on bulk telephone data collection on Friday.

Republican Chairman Richard Burr said on Thursday he expected votes Friday on a two-month extension of Patriot Act provisions and a separate bill, to end the bulk data collection program and replace it with a more targeted approach.

But he said he did not expect to either to pass the Senate, paving the way for some sort of compromise.