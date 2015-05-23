FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill to extend 'Patriot Act' surveillance programs blocked in Senate
#Politics
May 23, 2015 / 5:09 AM / 2 years ago

Bill to extend 'Patriot Act' surveillance programs blocked in Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation to extend for two months a program in which spy agencies sweep up vast amounts of data about Americans’ telephone calls was blocked in the U.S. Senate early on Saturday, adding to uncertainty about the future of the program.

The Senate voted 45-54 on the procedural measure to stop debate on the extension of provisions of the “USA Patriot Act,” falling well short of the 60 votes in favor needed to advance the measure. The legal authorities that allow the collection of so-called telephone “metadata” expire on June 1.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Robert Birsel

