Panel recommends new tests before U.S. eavesdrops on foreign leaders
December 18, 2013 / 9:23 PM / 4 years ago

Panel recommends new tests before U.S. eavesdrops on foreign leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An outside panel appointed by the White House to review the eavesdropping National Security Agency’s operations recommended on Wednesday new criteria that should be met before the United States engages in surveillance of foreign leaders.

Before spying on such leaders, U.S. officials should determine if there are other ways to obtain the necessary information and weigh the negative effects if the surveillance becomes public, panel members wrote in one of 46 recommendations.

The panel, whose members met with U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday at the White House, also called for limits on a U.S. government program that collects “metadata” - or basic call information - on billions of telephone calls.

It said the U.S. government should explore agreements on spying practices “with a small number of closely allied governments.”

Reporting by Warren Strobel; Editing by James Dalgleish

