A police car blocks one of many entrance points into the National Security Administration facility in Fort Meade, Maryland March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday urged the Senate to pass a bill to narrow U.S. spy agencies’ power to collect Americans’ electronic data and business records, calling it a “reasonable compromise.”

The House of Representatives already passed the USA Freedom Act, but Senate leaders want to instead renew an existing data collection program.