May 26, 2015 / 4:12 PM / 2 years ago

Obama urges Senate to reach deal on U.S. domestic surveillance program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged the U.S. Senate to resolve its impasse over legislation authorizing collection of Americans’ telephone records.

The National Security Agency program is set to expire on June 1 unless Congress agrees to extend the program temporarily or replace it with an alternative passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Obama, in remarks to reporters in the Oval Office, urged senators to work through a congressional recess to address the issue.

