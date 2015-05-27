FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lynch: 'vital' tools to lapse unless U.S. Congress extends surveillance program
May 27, 2015 / 3:04 PM / 2 years ago

Lynch: 'vital' tools to lapse unless U.S. Congress extends surveillance program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch takes questions during a news conference on charges filed against banks for colluding to manipulate foreign exchange rates, at the Justice Department in Washington May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Wednesday said some “vital and noncontroversial” tools used to keep Americans safe would lapse if Congress does not act to keep surveillance powers from expiring on June 1.

The Senate last week failed to advance bills that would revamp or temporarily extend programs that let U.S. spy agencies collect telephone “metadata.”

“Without action from the Senate, we will experience a serious lapse in our ability to protect the American people,” Lynch said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham

